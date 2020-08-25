(KPTV) - There’s a need for school nurses more than ever with COVID-19, according to the National Association of School Nurses.
“I want to remind you that 25 percent of schools in the United States don’t have a school nurse and another 35 percent have a part-time school nurse,” said Laurie Combe, National Association of School Nurses.
With school districts across Oregon releasing their plans for the fall, school nurses seem to play a big role in keeping children safe.
Some of the districts' blueprints include nurses screening for COVID-19 cases and isolating students who may have it.
“We have advocated for more school nurses for many years and COVID-19 has amplified that need,” said Combe. “And I will say it’s the need for school nurses because we have expertise in public health and infection control."
"We’re always working as sentinels right there in the communities where families are," she continued. "Looking for trends and disease presentation that might indicate communicable disease."
Combe said not only will COVID-19 present new obstacles, mental health issues could also rise.
"What we also recognize is that we need additional partners in the school to help with the anticipated increase in mental and behavioral health needs," said Combe. "So, we need school nurses, school counselors in school, psychologists and school social workers."
Combe also touched on supplies school nurses need if and when students return to school, like a no-touch thermometer and plenty of gloves. Plus, the hard to come by N-95 masks, especially if they’re dealing with a possible COVID-19 case.
'School districts facing shortage of nurses during COVID-19 pandemic' The tyrant queen has all the schools closed until November 5 (weird right), so this school nurse shortage is not an issue in Oregon.
Why do they need a nurse nobody is in school? Schools need everything but students it seems !!
