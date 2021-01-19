PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With the release of new state guideline for schools to return to in-person learning, FOX 12 reached out to some of the area’s largest school districts Tuesday to see where they stand.
The largest district in the state, Portland Public Schools is still looking to start in-person learning beginning Jan. 25th. The initial focus is getting younger students back in the classroom, as well as some older students who are currently failing classes or need to make up credits to graduate.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools plans to set tentative dates for in-person learning by this weekend.
In Beaverton, administrators released a statement saying, "District leadership just learned of these changes (and many others) within the last few hours. Please allow our teams an opportunity to thoughtfully consider the latest guidance from ODE. We hope to have more information and timelines for you in the coming days."
The Gresham-Barlow School District has also not released any dates yet.
North Clackamas School District has said the earliest some students will go back to school, for a hybrid model, is Feb. 16th. That date is not set in stone at this point.
At Hillsboro School District, FOX 12 is told limited-in person instruction began last week for a small group of students in special education. Administrators said they brought in more students to some elementary and high schools, who are struggling the most online, this week and will continue to do so in the following weeks. The timeline for students K-12 returning is still unclear.
David Douglas School District voted weeks ago to remain in comprehensive distance learning through spring break, so the end of March.
Lake Oswego School District plans to have a phased approach with kindergarten students returning in-person on Feb. 4th and grades 1-5 following from there.
With the release of the new state guidelines Tuesday, any of the reported dates could change. Spokespeople with districts made it clear they were waiting on the guidelines to announce any final decisions.
