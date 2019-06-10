School employee in Milwaukie area let go due to ‘inappropriate racialized comments’

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A school worker in the Milwaukie area is no longer employed by the North Clackamas School District due to “inappropriate racialized comments,” according to administrators.
FOX 12 reported on the case at Linwood Elementary School last week.
A group of fifth-graders said they got in trouble for being too loud at lunch. They said an instructional assistant reprimanded them, before her words escalated about making the students “pick cotton and clean my house.”
“It would be different if she cussed at them or yelled at them. Of course, that’s not appropriate, but to bring up picking cotton to a group of mostly brown and black kids is definitely inappropriate,” one parent told FOX 12 last week.
The principal sent a letter to parents last week saying the staff member had been placed on leave for an investigation.
On Monday, the acting principal sent another letter to families that said the staff member is "no longer employed within the North Clackamas School District."
"We know and understand that the impact of words spoken can be hurtful for our students and that was the case in this situation. I deeply regret this impact and will continue to work with our students and school community to make sure that they are heard and feel supported," the letter states. "Our school and the school district are committed to an inclusive environment that honors each student’s identity and provides safety, respect, and care in each of our spaces."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.