SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Many kids are gearing up to head back inside the classroom. FOX 12 spoke with a school psychologist to get tips on how to start preparing them now.
Jed Thomas, a school psychologist with Salem-Keizer Public Schools, said there are ways to get your kids ready now, like simply talking to them about any worries they may have and what they're excited about.
“Because I think, partly, kids have that perception of going back, based upon how they read their parent’s perceptions and how parents are discussing the return to the school," said Thomas. "So, I think that can be a really positive and important influence to help kids know that they’ve been through a lot and they’re really, pretty, pretty resilient and they’re doing a good job.”
He said another tip is asking your child what goals they would like to set for themselves when it comes to learning.
“Because those are aspects that teachers will listen to," said Thomas. "Those are part of a conversation that teachers are already prepared to engage with and have done so and I think it’s important for parents to recognize, much of this preparing for transitioning back is already beginning in conversations in the classrooms with teachers.”
As for specific age groups, Thomas said kindergarteners and first graders thrive on predictability. He said describing what school is like and what they can expect on a daily basis can help with this.
“It’s giving them an opportunity to sort of mentally rehearse and prepare themselves," said Thomas. "I think that alone and the fact that these kids are not starting in September, there is already relationship, they’ll be able to really talk about this teacher that they’ve already had."
"They’ll talk about what it is they’ve been excited about," continued Thomas. "Again, what it is that they really wanted to learn more about.”
For older kids, he said they're thinking more about the social aspect when returning.
“And talk about what has been a challenge before and what is something that they’ve had an opportunity to reflect upon because most kids, particularly secondary kids, have had a really long time to think about what they’ve missed, what they’ve appreciated about their friends and what they haven’t been able to do," said Thomas.
He said teachers are prepared to handle most things you may have concerns about, like not falling behind, learning to socialize or even following new health guidelines.
“I think it will be helpful, though, to just consider that so much groundwork has already been laid and if anything else, to take a deep breathe, and it’s going to be okay," said Thomas.
Thomas said kids are usually more resilient than we think and he's optimistic the transition will go well. But he said parents know their kids best and whether they need a lot of preparation or none at all.
If your child heads back to school and is still struggling, he suggests first bringing it up with their teacher. He said they may be able to relieve some of your concerns or they can get them in contact with someone else, like a counselor.
