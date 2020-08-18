PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - COVID-19 has changed back to school shopping, with more parents buying items to help their kids learn from home.
Despite the uncertainty if kids will step back foot inside the classroom this year, a lot of parents are preparing for both scenarios, and that means they could be spending more than ever.
According to a survey by the group A New International Council of Shopping Centers, families on average expect to spend a little more than $1,000 this year on back to school items. That’s up $200 from last year, according to the group, with parents adding furniture and electronics to their list for online learning at home.
According to the Editor and Chief of Parents magazine, which is owned by Fox 12’s parent company, Meredith, parents will most likely be doing more online shopping, versus in person. As for supplies, she said because kids can’t share, that can also force parents to spend more.
“So, in the past, kindergartners might have shared scissors and staplers and whatever other supplies they had that were communal,” said Julia Edelstein, editor and chief of Parents. “So, now each child will have individual supplies and so you can get your kid more involved, so it matters a little bit more.”
“They might want a specific color folder, or they may want blue scissors,” she continued. “All those things can be a nice little hello from our home is what I always think of those things.”
