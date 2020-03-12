Schools all over Oregon feeling impacts from COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued new directives Thursday morning relating to COVID-19, in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
Among the impacts, school events like assemblies, field trips, outdoor school and after-school activities are being canceled in school districts all over the state.
“[My daughter] just found out that her play she’s been working on since January has been canceled,” Heather Jones told FOX 12.
Jones’ 16-year-old daughter is a sophomore at David Douglas High School and made the costumes for the school play, Sense and Sensibility.
The show opened last weekend, but this weekend’s remaining performances are being cut in the wake of the new directives.
“I see both sides,” Jones said. “I mean, I feel like we need to be protecting our students, but she’s going to school with these same people all day every day, so I don’t really see the point in canceling the shows, but I do understand. And I understand [why she’s upset], too.”
Even the high school Rose Festival coronations, which are usually held in packed auditoriums or gyms, are being affected.
Thursday’s coronation at Lincoln High School was moved to an empty classroom with no audience – only a few family members in attendance.
“I just feel happy that I’m safe,” Avery Cobb said.
Cobb is an 8th grader at South Meadows Middle School in Hillsboro where a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Since that announcement was made on Sunday, he’s stayed home from school all this week.
“We’re just kind of waiting for more information, seeing if anything else develops,” his mother, Karissa Cobb, added.
She told FOX 12 the Hillsboro School District has been very supportive for families who are choosing to keep their kids’ home, but they don’t know who at school tested positive so they have no way to know if Avery was exposed.
“If there are more cases confirmed in the upcoming days, I’ll not be keen to go back to school,” Avery added.
Both mothers, Jones and Cobb, said they are lucky enough to stay home so if districts had to close entirely, they could handle it.
But they know that’s not the case for a lot of families who would have to scramble to figure out things like childcare, time away from work and meals that would normally be covered at school.
While the guidance surrounding COVID-19 in Oregon continues to change, Governor Brown said closing Oregon public schools would only be a last resort and at this time there are no plans to do so.
To learn more about the impacts to your child’s school district, check that district’s website for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
