Schools around Oregon waiting on new guidelines for graduation ceremonies

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Most schools say they are keeping their plans for graduation in place after the CDC released new guidelines when it comes to wearing a mask for people who are vaccinated.
Many schools are waiting to hear from the Oregon Department of Education on new guidelines for the ceremonies. FOX 12 learned ODE sent out a letter to districts on Thursday saying new graduation guidelines could be coming soon.
As of now Portland Public Schools will continue with its plans already in place. PPS already planned to hold in-person graduations this year. Other districts tell us they will continue to go forward with plans that were already in place.
This comes as Oregon schools and families were already waiting for revised guidelines for fall that is expected to be released on July 19, but that was before the CDC’s guidelines changed. Oregon and Washington are both planning full in-person learning five days a week in the fall.
FOX 12 reached out to Oregon State University, University of Oregon and Portland State University to see if their graduation plans are changing. OSU says it hasn’t changed its plans, which will be virtual. UO says it’s not changing its plans either, which will be in-person for graduates only and livestreamed. PSU said at this point they’re also not talking about making any changes.
