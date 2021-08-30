Schools in Clark Co. prepare to return to the classroom

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Teachers and staff are getting ready for students to return to the classroom in the Evergreen Public School District.
Students will return to the classroom on Tuesday.
FOX 12 got a look inside some of the classrooms at Crestline Elementary as they held a back-to-school night on Monday.
Tables are spaced out for social distancing and one teacher told us students will also have handwashing stations they can use.
Principal Nick Hanson says everyone in the building is required to wear a face mask and if there’s a positive COVID case he says the school will follow district guidelines. That includes contact tracing and quarantine based on the situation.
“I feel like that is a place of strength that we all will carry forward is knowing that yes there's still uncertainty out there, but knowing that the way we were able to navigate things that whatever situation presents I feel confident that we'll be able to navigate that,” Hanson, said.
Crestline has more than 400 students who will be returning to the classroom.
