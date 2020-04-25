PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Life in the age of COVID-19 means people may are working from home, students trying to learn online and for some work towards graduating as the class of 20202.
Saturday a bit good news in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, graduation happened for two schools in Oregon.
Concordia University in Portland held their graduation ceremony through Facebook. The school provided a live stream Saturday to honor their graduates.
Up on Mount Hood, people from all over the world signed into a Zoom call. The Wy’east Mountain Academy held their graduation. Students have been completing course work online, back at home.
“It doesn’t really feel like a graduation,” graduate Sophie Felici said.” But I am happy to be graduating anyways.”
Wy’east Mountain Academy is an action sports academy designed to develop driven and talented student athletes in a multitude of sports. Students are able to train year-round while working towards high school credits.
“This year, it was amazing, like we just got travel a ton, had a ton of cool experiences, some really cool friends and stuff, it has been pretty sick,” Felici said.
Typically, these students and their families would meet on Mt. Hood for graduation. But because of COVID-19 restrictions that was called off.
“They have definitely the best with what they have, and it has been really nice,” Felici said. “To feel that support has been really nice.”
“Even though we can’t come together physically we could see that as an obstacle, but we are choosing to see that as an opportunity,” Mike Hanley with Wy’east Mountain Academy said.
He adds they wanted to do something for their class of 2020. The Academy brought in guest speakers, students attended in cap and gown.
“We still get the opportunity to come together which is what it is all about in the end for these students that have worked so hard to accomplish this and move to the next step in life,” Hanley said.
