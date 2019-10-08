WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three schools in the Tigard-Tualatin School District will be two hours late Tuesday morning due to a power outage.
PGE said at around 3:45 a.m., a broken cross arm fell on a power pole and caused a wire to come down near Southwest Hall and Southwest Langtree in Tigard.
According to PGE, the suspected cause is that the wind brought down a tree branch which hit the cross arm.
Originally 4,800 customers were affected. By 7:30 a.m., more than 3,500 customers were still without power.
Tigard-Tualatin School District said Tigard High School, Twality Middle School and James Templeton Elementary will be opening two hours late.
Power is estimated to be restored between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., according to PGE.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
