OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has canceled all onsite public and private schools through the end of the calendar school year.
Inslee made the announcement during a press conference on Monday afternoon, prohibiting in-person instruction through June 19 due to COVID-19, with exceptions for students with disabilities and English language learners for whom distance learning would present challenges.
Facilities remain accessible for limited use, including providing child care and packing take-home meals for students' families to pick up, according to the governor's office.
"This closure is guided by science and is our greatest opportunity to keep our kids, educators and communities safe," Inslee said
Before the announcement, schools were to remain closed through late April.
Online classes will continue, according to the governor.
Vancouver Public Schools released a statement from the superintendent following Inslee's announcement.
"I am sorry that this situation puts more strain on families," Steve Webb said. "I know that you are doing the very best you can ... now, more than ever, we all need to act with empathy, grace and compassion."
Webb said the district's nearly 24,000 students started remote learning classes this week. He said the district is doing its very best to meet academic and non-academic needs of students.
"I am particularly heartbroken for our seniors," Webb said. "I want to assure you that we will do everything possible to help you cross the finish line and graduate on time."
Webb said schools would continue to plan for special events, including senior prom, graduation and senior party, even if they must be scheduled for summer or early fall. He also said the district would continue to provide free meals and help families with other basic needs.
Evergreen Public Schools also released a statement. The district said it would also continue to provide student meals and child care. It said it was "exploring all options" in regards to graduation and would continue to provide support to high school seniors.
"This is a difficult time for all of us, but we will get through it together," Mike Merlino, the district superintendent, said.
In Oregon, schools have also transitioned to online learning and are currently closed statewide through April 28.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Absolutely ridiculous. The good new is, however, that it's much more difficult to conduct successful liberal indoctrination with online classes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.