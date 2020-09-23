WASHINGTON STATE (KPTV) - Scientists at Washington State University are revealing new information about an intimidating-looking insect that has invaded a small area of Washington along the Canadian border.
The scientists say they are getting a clearer picture of how far the Asian giant hornet could spread and survive, with a possibility of the insect spreading south, including into Oregon, if they don't get a handle on it.
Now that autumn is here, they say the race is on to prevent the Asian giant hornet from spreading south from northern Washington. Based on the latest findings from WSU, the massive hornet could potentially make nests as far south as southern Oregon.
"At this point, trying to locate any active hives and eradicate them before they produce queens that can hibernate and come out next year is really what we need to be doing," David Crowder, an associate professor at the Department of Entomology at WSU, said. "It is almost unfortunate the area it got introduced is the perfect habitat."
Crowder says where the hornet could go is based on the latest data they have collected since it showed up last year. So far, the invasion is manageable, Crowder says, with conditions having to be just right for the Asian Giant Hornet to survive and multiply.
"It really does prefer areas that have not too hot summers and mild winters as well as high precipitation," Crowder said.
According to scientists, western Washington state and Oregon are the ideal areas for the insect. Other areas are not so great for it.
"It also is somewhat unlikely it could move on its own east of the Cascades, because centeral Washington is dry and hot and not a good habitat," Crowder said.
Though the hornet is intimidating-looking with a large head and the approximate size of an adult's thumb, Crowder says it's not really into spoiling picnics.
"Unlike other wasps, like paper wasps that people might be familiar with that are picnic pests that are things that are coming into your drink or sandwich, this is not a species that does that," Crowder said.
Instead, the hornet wants honey bees.
"The risk to honey bees and native insects is extremely high," Crowder said. "This could be, if it were to become established, one of the most damaging invasive species that we could almost imagine."
Crowder says the idea of the hornet getting down to northern Oregon in 10 years depends on how well it can be contained and prevented from spreading.
