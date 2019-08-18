PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a scooter rider was cited after colliding with a bicyclist in downtown Portland on Saturday.
At about 5:30 p.m., while demonstrations were underway in part of downtown Portland, officers were called to assist with a crash involving a motorized scooter and a bicycle at Southwest Broadway and Southwest Yamhill Street, according to police.
Police say embedded paramedics responded and an ambulance was called. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After the investigation, officers determined the incident was not related to the demonstrations.
Police say the scooter rider was going the wrong way on a one-way street – westbound on Yamhill Street – and collided with a bicyclist traveling southbound on Broadway.
The bicyclist was wearing a helmet, according to police.
Police say the scooter rider was not wearing a helmet and was cited by police for unlawful operation of a motor-assisted scooter, which is a class D traffic violation.
