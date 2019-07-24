PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Their name is Scout Troop 71. Their passion is exploring and surviving in the wild. Their motto is “Be prepared”. But even the young scouts couldn’t be prepared for this.
On the eve of their big camping trip, all their gear and their trailer was stolen.
“It’s not like you’re prepared to have your equipment stolen, but you’re prepared to deal with the unexpected,” David Chaney, Assistant Scout Master, said.
Chaney says someone took off with the troop's trailer and thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, including tents, stoves, tarps and lights.
Scout Troop 71 was planning on using their skills in the outdoors to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a big trip to Crater Lake. It’s their first co-ed camping trip traveling as a blended group with Troop 571, a new troop of girls.
“Everything was new. We were all excited and then, it’s gone now,” said scout member Makena Rich.
Normally, their trailer sits empty, but with a big trip planned for Crater Lake, they met at a northeast Portland church to pack. Then they moved the trailer a few blocks away to a scoutmaster’s house. But the very next morning, it was gone.
“I definitely think someone was watching us, the coincidence would be huge,” said David Stephens with Troop 71.
“We’re an inner-city troop, we deal with a lot of single parent families we have families with limited means, we can’t pool money to replace the equipment,” said Chaney.
And some things can’t be replaced. Chaney says their trailer was a special surprise from a former scout, Johnnie Cain, who passed away a few years back.
“He grew up in Chicago in the slums. He credited scouting from going into the gangs and turning his life around. He specifically requested our troop in the inner city,” said Chaney.
So now, instead of using their skills out in the mountains, the scouts are coming face to face with their motto in the city.
“We’re feeling upset, but we’ll preserve, that’s the scout motto, gotta’ be prepared,” said scout member, Jonas Gosalves.
But with a little scrambling and a lot of help from parents, their trip is back on.
“We have a troop from Milwaukie bringing a trailer to our house, an amazing contribution,” said Stephens.
“I hope they can learn that that wasn’t the right decision, maybe next time they should think twice before taking something that’s not theirs,” said Rich.
The scout troops want to thank everyone for their support and all the parents for offering up their camping gear to make the trip happen.
The troop says the trailer that was stolen is a 2011 Tailwind with Oregon plates U443109.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help the troop replace the trailer and cover the cost of equipment.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
