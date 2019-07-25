PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland scout group says a trailer stolen from their scoutmaster’s house has been recovered in southeast Portland.
Scout Troop 71 Thursday said the custom trailer was found near Southeast 24th Avenue and Southeast Franklin Street.
The scout leader said the trailer, a 2011 Tailwind, wasn’t badly damaged, though it was spray-painted and rummaged through. The leader isn’t sure yet how much was taken from the trailer.
The trailer when it was stolen contained thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, including tents, stoves, tarps and lights. The troop had packed the trailer Tuesday night for a camping trip to Crater Lake the next day to celebrate their 100th anniversary.
“Everything was new,” Makena Rich, a scout member, said. “We were all excited and then, it’s gone now.”
Another local troop in Milwaukie loaned the group a trailer and parents offered them camping gear, so the kids were able to leave for their trip Thursday morning. Investigators are still hoping to track down whomever stole the trailer; anyone with any information should call Portland police.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help the troop with expenses.
