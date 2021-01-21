PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect accused of firing a rifle through the walls of a southeast Portland apartment complex was located after failing to show up for a court appearance.
David Yaron, 31, was initially arrested in this case Jan. 10 after police responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Morrison Street.
Officers said they heard shots and a smoke alarm coming from a second-floor unit. A loudspeaker was used to direct the suspect to come out, and Yaron was taken into custody.
Police said they found bullet holes in the walls and ceiling of Yaron’s apartment, and neighboring units were hit, but nobody was hurt.
Inside the apartment, officers found hundreds of rounds of ammunition scattered around, a “few” assault rifles, a semi-automatic pistol, numerous loaded magazines and cartridges, numerous knives, body armor and heroin paraphernalia, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police said they found the gun that Yaron fired was staged in an elevated position toward the officers’ location outside, and a drum magazine that holds more than 50 rounds was attached and loaded. Court documents state - and a photo from police at the scene confirms - that the gun was near a bay window facing outside.
"It's not clear what this suspect had planned, but the possibilities are chilling," said Chief Chuck Lovell, immediately following Yaron’s arrest.
Court documents state Yaron was in an “excited manic state” and “sweating profusely,” as he told officers he believed neighbors were spying on him and that cameras and recording devices had been put in his walls. Yaron also stated he thought people were trying to kill him and that there were three “shadows” in his apartment that he shot at, intending to kill them, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Yaron was indicted by a grand jury on one count each of unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm in the city. He was initially arrested on 14 counts of reckless endangering and 15 counts of discharging a firearm in the city.
He posted bail Tuesday, with conditions including reporting to Pretrial Release Services, not possessing weapons and not entering the scene of the shooting.
Yaron was scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment Wednesday, but he did not show up.
A bench warrant was then issued for his re-arrest.
By Thursday morning, investigators said they located Yaron, but no further details were released about his location. He appeared in court Thursday for an arraignment on his indictment.
He pleaded not guilty. He was not listed on the Multnomah County Jail website Thursday afternoon.
Brent Weisberg, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office communications director, issued a statement about this case after Yaron failed to show up in court Wednesday, saying, “Charging decisions are carefully made by considering whether a case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt using all available evidence submitted to the district attorney's office and the current state of the law. In Oregon most people have a constitutional right to post bail, and the court can and does order conditions of release narrowly tailored to protect public safety based on individual case facts, as they did with this case.”
Anyone with information about Yaron should contact the Portland Police Bureau.
(9) comments
Maybe he thought they were after his "lucky charms"
In the event that this guy hurts or kills someone else, the DA should be charged as an accessory to that crime.
The DA doesn't set bail, they merely make a recommendation. The judge has the final say.
More egg on PPB face with this one, lol.
People like this are the ones the gun control people are worried about,btw.
I wonder if his bail was more than the mural defacing bandits. More great work by our public employees.
Surprise surprise surprise.. a criminal didn’t follow the law
what a surprise they let a dangerous person like this go, not. Thanks for nothing
Crazy person doesnt show up to court?? I am shocked!
Crazy man on the loose and Multnomah County let him go. Tisk tisk.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.