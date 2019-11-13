PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A southeast Portland business is fed up after someone broke not one, but six windows of its storefront in the matter of two weeks.
Stark Street Lawn and Garden’s surveillance cameras captured a car driving by at the same time one of the windows shattered early Tuesday morning, according to manager Brian Greenstreet.
“We got here at 6 in the morning (and found) just completely shattered glass all over the floor, glass outside – so we just cleaned it up, boarded it up,” Greenstreet said.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Greenstreet added. “We’ve been here a long time, 50 plus years and overall we like the community. When this kind of stuff comes out of our pockets, I think that’s the hardest thing.”
The car is described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan.
Greenstreet thinks the suspect was firing balls bearings from a pellet riffle or launching them from a slingshot.
Three of the ball bearings were found inside the store, according to Greenstreet.
Greenstreet said he doesn’t believe any other neighboring businesses have been damaged.
“I think either someone’s either really mad at us or they’re just having a ton of fun at our expense – but either way it’s just super frustrating,” Greenstreet said.
Anyone with information on the case should contact Portland police.
