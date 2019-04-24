PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As the city of Portland grapples with a growing homeless crisis some business owners say something more has to be done. One such business in southeast Portland hasn’t even opened their doors yet and are already dealing with the impacts of the crisis.
David Jackson, known to many in the Rose City as DJ OG One said in the last month they have been dealing with graffiti, needles and trash around a new restaurant and music spot he and others are trying to open.
Once work is done on the inside, Culture, will open at the corner of 24th and Hawthorne in southeast Portland.
“We are really excited about people being able to come in and hear a variety of music on any given day and just really enjoy themselves socially,” Jackson said.
But the vandalism has gotten to be a bit much.
“It has been everything from the windows to you know the paint,” Jackson said, “We’ve had to paint them four different times.”
He said Tuesday, Portland Police were called after they found dozes of needles strewn about on the side of the building.
“When we came to this area, it is really kind of clean now, it was filled with both used and unused needles,” Jackson said. “I don’t know if someone came and dumped them but as you can see there are still some caps kind of floating around here.”
Jackson adds, police have said to put up cameras and motion lights to deter people from being around the building. He says he understands people fall on hard times. He’d like to see more help for addiction and mental illness but also more respect in the Rose City.
“You do that, that is your business, that is your business until you get some help or whatever but at least respect people who are trying to provide for their families and not put other people’s health in danger,” Jackson said.
