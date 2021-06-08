SE Portland church says van stolen for second time

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A southeast Portland church says their van was stolen for a second time and now some important plans have been put on hold. Now Tabor Heights United Methodist Church hopes someone will do the right thing and return it.
Pastors say this time it was taken in northeast Portland. They say its very important for their church and the community at large because it’s been used for donation drives, charity events and just helping to provide activities for those in the church and the nearby community.
“We just went back to in-person services a couple weeks ago, and so we had all these dreams for how we were going to use it to engage the community and now those plans are kind of on hold,” Pastor Nicholle Ortiz said.
Pastors say plans included things like trips to the beach for people this summer. Now they just hope whoever took it is willing to return it, even if it’s an anonymous tip of where to find the van. They say they understand these are hard times and will take it back with no questions asked.
The church says the van is very obvious since it says Tabor Heights United Methodist Church on all its sides. If you find the van you are asked to call Portland police.
