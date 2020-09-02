SE Portland couple feels unsafe due to slow police response times

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have said nightly protests have impacted how fast they can respond to other calls, leaving a pair of longtime city residents very on edge.
“‘Are you serious? It’s 5:30 in the morning and you’re going to try and break into our house? I mean, I knew somebody was out here,'" Kathy said, recalling the morning.
“When I saw him out here, I asked him what he was doing and he goes ‘well I’m checking out the motorcycle under the tree under there, is it for sale?” Mark said about his brief interaction with the suspect.
Mark describes the motorcycle as a red, white and blue 1985 Honda V4 500 Interceptor.
After Mark asked the suspect to leave, he did -- but Mark said the suspect came back just over a week later.
“He went back there, did whatever he had to do, and he ran it right on out of here," Mark said.
Kathy said their neighbors called the police after they saw the suspect take off with the bike, but they said police told the neighbors to have Kathy or Mark call them instead.
“Police need to take the call whether it’s from the victim or the neighbor. What about those signs that say see something, say something?” Kathy said.
Once Kathy did call the police, she said she had to wait hours for someone to respond.
“You just get a long recording, you press 1, you press 2 you press 3, press 4 — you wait, you wait, you wait," Kathy said.
When they didn't have the correct paperwork for the motorcycle ready, they had to wait another day or so before officers came back again.
Both Kathy and Mark said they're afraid the suspect might come back and break into their house next time.
“So I’m scared," Kathy said. “He was prepared for the job, to do it. It was planned. He wasn’t going to leave empty-handed.”
Police told FOX 12 they respond to calls based on priority and officers available at the time.
The Portland Police Bureau sent a statement which reads:
“We know that officers who are working nights are working through all of the holding calls from the protest, when they are done with protests. The officers that are working afternoons are stretched thin as many are assigned to be working the protests and calls hold longer when they are lower in priority.”
Buy a gun. Better to be safe than sorry.
I vote for DOUBLE Funding the police - DeFunding the mayor/city council/governor and the rioters. I vote for less restrictive gun laws and yet I never have any problems with “repeat” offenders
'SE Portland couple feels unsafe due to slow police response times' They could take Dementia Joe's advice - "If you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door."
So if it was not for that one incident, they'd still feel safe? Vehicle prowling can happen anywhere in any city. Yes it is a big concern that the police can't respond as quickly. I agree they need to learn to defend themselves. Heck, the city said private citizens need to stop what's going on, so get your CCL and protect your family.
Call Wheeler, Hardesty and Kate. They are the ones who are cutting Police budgets and pulling them from their normal duties. Wake up!
Lol - learn to protect yourself. I've never had to rely on the police in my entire life. I handle my own business. It's not like the police exist to protect the public anyway.
The problem with "Kathy and Mark," is that they're naive and stupid. For one, you don't leave a motorcycle like that just sitting out in your yard. Secondly, no offense, but at 5:30am, no one is "just checking to see if the bike is for sale." So the second mistake was to engage with someone who has bad intent. Mark would have done the world a favor if he had Kathy call the police, while he went out with a shotgun, confronted the thief, shot him..then told the police that he heard a noice..went outside with his gun..was confronted and attacked, so he defended himself. THAT is how this story should have gone. Sorry, I weep not for those who invade the sanctity of another man's home, and steal from others. They can die right there on the spot. If more homeowners did it that way, there would far fewer thieves and low-lifes out there trying to steal from others.
It should surprise no one that all the hot neighborhoods in Portland are west of downtown close to Beaverton and Hillsboro. Better schools, cleaner parks and low crime. N, NE, and SE have seen dramatic increases in crime and that isnt going to change anytime soon. Conceal carry or be the next victim. No way would I have my family anywhere near SE Bumland.
Many, many people feel the same way as you guys! Blame the new Democratic politicians for the sorry condition we face. Write to Spineless Ted and I Hate the Police Hardesty to start. Tell them what you think. They DON'T care about us at all. Remember when you vote, get all these useless slugs out whenevr possible. That extends to our useless Governor, Wyden and Merkely, Blumenauer and more. They're ALL Democrats. Look at the condition of other Democratic run cities. Get used to this, we're doomed
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
