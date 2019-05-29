PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There's a huge event in Portland this Saturday: the Heart and Stroke Walk put on by the American Heart Association.
The goal is to raise awareness and funding because heart disease is the leading cause of death among both men and women.
Ahead of that walk, FOX 12 spoke with a survivor from southeast Portland, a young father who is otherwise healthy.
These are the moments to live for and for Scott Cummings they’re moments he doesn't take for granted.
The husband and father of two young girls developed what he thought was a cold in early December.
But it didn't get better.
“I thought was turning into something more like bronchitis, is what we thought. A lot of respiratory issues,” Cummings said.
By New Year’s Day, he was in such bad shape he went to the emergency room at OHSU.
“It was probably a matter of 15-20 minutes that somebody mentioned I was in a state of heart failure,” he said.
At the age of only 40, it was a moment that changed his life.
Doctor Albert Camachois, Cummings cardiologist, diagnosed him with dilated cardiomyopathy.
Cummings didn't leave the hospital for nearly a month.
“Normal heart function is 65 percent ejection fraction. Heart failure is 45 percent and below, and I was around 10 percent,” Cummings said.
He had surgery to correct a rhythm abnormality, started new medication, wore an external defibrillator and spent three months in cardiac rehab classes.
The cause wasn't his age or lifestyle for Cummings it's genetic.
And he never knew he had a problem.
“In a certain percentage of people, and that's Scott, it strikes folks that are otherwise healthy and somewhat unexpectedly,” Dr. Camacho said.
But he never gave up the fight.
He did everything doctors asked of him and is still getting regular care.
But he's back home and doing well, trying to live as normal a life as possible with the family that needs him.
In sharing his story, Cummings also wants to share this message:
“If you're sick, don't wait to get it checked out,” he said.
“Regardless of the reasons that hold you back, it's better to go to the doctor. Your doctor is an excellent advocate for your care, but you're your best advocate,” Cummings added.
Cummings will be one of the many people at this year's Heart and Stroke Walk in downtown Portland.
It will be held Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
And there is still time to sign up and support this incredible cause.
