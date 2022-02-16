PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - "Fitness is key to health, yet congress has not bailed out gyms,” said a statement from Fulcrum Fitness in Southeast Portland, as it speaks out about lack of support from state and city leaders.

FOX 12 spoke with owner of Fulcrum Fitness, David Levy, who has owned the two gym locations for the past 15 years.

Levy said, facilities like his were the first to shut down and the last to open during the pandemic, and with no financial relief from the government throughout the Delta and Omicron surge, he’s worried.

“It's such an essential service that helps so many people deal with the specific problem that we're all facing right now. It just makes a lot of sense for those at the Federal government level to step up, help support these businesses, but they aren’t,” said Levy.

The International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association reported that 25% of all fitness facilities, and 30% of studios closed permanently in 2022 due to government mandated closures and restrictions.

Levy’s two locations have defied that statistic but at no easy feat, and without help from Oregon leadership, his facility could be the next on the list, so he is taking action.

“If you go to the Fulcrum Fitness Facebook page, there's a petition there to Earl Blumenauer, pleading with him to do something about this. And we're hoping to generate enough support grassroots wise, enough people that care about this and the 70 million Americans are going to gyms. I think that's something that we can get done if we actually speak up about it. So that's what I'm trying to do today is just bring awareness around this topic that the fitness industry is definitely in hurting shape right now," said Levy.