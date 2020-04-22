SE Portland man boxes dog poop to mess with package thieves

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man decided he was tired of package thieves in his southeast Portland neighborhood, so he decided to teach them a lesson with help from his dog.
Ian Hanrahan says package thieves have stolen from him and his neighbors several times over the past few years, with a number of incidents caught on camera.
So, the other day, Hanrahan says he decided to put out a decoy box, and sure enough, someone stole it on Tuesday morning. Hanrahan says he doesn’t think the person will be happy with what they find inside.
“I've got a beautiful young German Shepherd-Husky and I've been collecting a bunch of his dog poop,” Hanrahan said. “So what I'll do is I'll cut the Amazon package from the bottom so they don't see it's been tampered with or anything, and I'll just fill it up with rocks and dog poop so when they open it they get a pretty unfortunate surprise.”
Hanrahan posted video of the theft on Instagram and said one of his neighbors was able to snap a photo of the suspect as they were walking away. Hanrahan says he hopes this will be a good deterrent for other would-be thieves in his neighborhood.
