SE Portland renters say property managers forced them to remove BLM signs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some renters in Portland are speaking out after they say their property managers forced them to remove their Black Lives Matter signs from their home.
The southeast Portland tenants posted two 8-by-11-inch signs in their window on Monday last week. The signs featured the words “Black Lives Matter” and “Rest In Power”, along with the names of several black people killed while in police custody.
A few days later, they say they received an email from the property managers that said quote, “your lease requires authorization to make alterations to the property. We will allow you to keep the air conditioner, but you will need to remove the signs from the window.”
The tenants say they are wondering why these signs specifically prompted the email.
“We also had Christmas lights up for two years, people like to put out flowers, but the only thing that ever got any sort of notice was the Black Lives Matter sign,” Wylie, one of the tenants, said.
Wylie said his partner requested an authorization form for the signs, but the form was denied. A new Black Lives Matter sign is now hanging in front of a different window. Wylie says that because it’s not physically hanging on the window, they’re hopeful they’ll be able to keep it up.
The management group declined to interview with FOX 12, but a staff member said all signs are prohibited on the property, which is specified in their lease agreement. Other management groups in Portland don’t allow flags, banners, or signs of any kind.
