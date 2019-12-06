SE Portland restaurant raising money in memory of late family member

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A restaurant in southeast Portland is giving back this weekend to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
La Provence & Petite Provence is taking donations and giving a portion of all their sales to the foundation. The general manager, Jim Constantine, says the wish the foundation fulfilled for his late brother really brightened his spirit.
“They built him a cabin in his front yard with a wheelchair ramp so his friends and my dad could have sleepovers and camp outs,” Constantine said. “And that was just kind of a pivotal moment in my life. I've always wanted to be able to do more for the Make-A-Wish foundation.”
The restaurant hopes to collect about $7,500 this weekend, which is about the cost of one wish. People can participate in the fundraising at the Southeast Division and Northeast Sandy Boulevard locations.
