SE Portland smoke shop broken into, despite bars on windows

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say someone broke into Still Smokin' Glass and Tobacco off of Southeast Powell Boulevard near SE 122nd Avenue early Tuesday morning.
The person who runs the store, Brian Graham, says they stole hundreds of dollars of glass pipes, and he's already struggling as a small business owner.
He tells FOX 12 the damage done during the break-in is going to cost him more than the merchandise.
"I go, 'What happened?!' and I came in to see that both giant windows here were completely smashed through," Graham said.
Graham was curious as to why someone would attempt to get inside through his windows, because he has bars installed on both.
"He couldn’t get through the bars, so he took everything he could off the shelves," Graham said.
Surveillance shows a man walk up to the store's outside windows just before 5 a.m. Graham says the man broke both the windows, then came back for more an hour later.
"He got something he wanted, really small little bit. But the damage he caused me is gonna be astronomical," he said. "A struggling store owner that works really hard, you know. That’s over $1,500 in damages for me."
Graham says he's been broken into before, but he can't afford to move his business elsewhere.
"Even though it's a bad neighborhood, I know the neighbors. I know everybody here. They all know me," he said. "I don't know if I could start again, you know, because right now I'm pretty established."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
