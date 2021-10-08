SE Portland store out thousands of dollars in merchandise after break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A locally-owned store that features dozens of boutiques is out thousands of dollars in merchandise after multiple break-ins this week.
Urbanite Owner Raquel Coyote says this all happened early Monday morning. Surveillance footage shows two people break into the store, one of them goes for the jewelry case.
She says the thieves left the doors open and later that same morning other people came in and stole more items.
Coyote says this is a huge blow after already being closed from more than six months. The store features makers who produce anything from hand-built products, to wood, fabric and upholstery. She says it is going to take 10 years to financially come out of the last two years.
"For us especially because we are a big store we have 60 people under our umbrella that we try very hard to protect and to market for and to promote and to elevate and they're all small makers. So, it's not that we're a big business getting hit it's we're a collaboration of small businesses that's getting hit,” Coyote, said.
She says all the break-ins resulted in $40,000 in losses.