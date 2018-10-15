PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman on a bicycle was seriously injured in a crash with a driver in southeast Portland.
Emergency crews responded to the 7300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 11:09 a.m. Monday.
Investigators said a woman on a bicycle was riding east on Southeast Henderson Street when a collision occurred with a Honda Pilot heading south on Southeast 82nd Avenue.
The woman was provided emergency medical aid at the scene and then taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the Honda Pilot remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
No citations have been issued at this time.
Due to the severity of the woman’s injuries, the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation.
Police said Southeast 82nd Avenue was closed between Henderson Street and Flavel Street and closures in the area could last four to six hours.
