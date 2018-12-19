PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Less than a week before Christmas, a southeast Portland woman says the post office is not delivering to her community mailbox. But the postal service is putting the blame on vandals.
The community mailbox was broken into about a week and a half ago, and ever since then, Sheila Wilcox says the mail has stopped coming.
Wilcox told FOX 12 a second mailbox was broken into as well, so it is affecting about 30 homes in the Hartnell Farms neighborhood on Southeast Orchid Avenue.
Wilcox said she is frustrated because her husband fixed a lock on their box, but USPS still won't deliver their mail.
Instead, they have to go to the post office to pick it up.
"A lot of people on the street, I think, don't even know that it happened and they just come and check their mail every day and there's no mail because there's no communication either, so it's a pretty big impact," said Wilcox.
USPS told FOX 12 that delivery has been interrupted because of a panel on the back of the box that has to be replaced before it can be considered secure. They say a team of maintenance workers will be out to fix it by the end of the week.
USPS also said vandalism like this is a huge problem all over Portland.
The USPS recommends that anyone with a community mailbox should pick up their mail every day, because thieves are looking for people who leave it overnight, especially during the holidays.
