NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - The sea otter that made its way to the Oregon Coast and attracted wildlife watchers from near and far is in guarded condition at the Oregon Coast Aquarium.

The otter - a rarity on the Coast - was first spotted at Yaquina Head, just north of Newport. Once word got out, crowds started gathering to watch the otter groom itself and eat purple sea urchin.

Now, he's being treated for infection and multiple wounds - likely from a shark bite - after a park ranger with the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area found him hauled ashore with limited mobility and poor fur quality. He was taken to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, the only wildlife rehabilitation facility in Oregon that's authorized to provide specialized care to marine life.

“The next few days will be critical in his recovery path and we hope to see his odds improve daily, but it is too early to predict this,” said aquarium Director of Husbandry Jim Burke. “Our veterinary and rehab staff will do all we can to act quickly to improve his chances of release back into the wild.”

Aquarium staff says he is alert and accepting food, but his prognosis remains guarded. They are limiting human interaction as much as possible to mitigate stress and potentially prepare him for release.

“This sea otter means a lot to many of us Oregonians,” said the aquarium's Curator of Marine Mammals Brittany Blades. “I never thought I would get to see a live sea otter living on the Oregon Coast until 3 weeks ago when I saw this otter swimming, foraging and sleeping around Yaquina Head.”

Sea otter sightings are rare on the Oregon Coast, usually only a few each year. Most of them are solitary males from Washington, and there's a 900-mile gap between the West Coast sea otter populations in Washington and California.