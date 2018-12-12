PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland company, Moonstruck Chocolate, is recalling sea salt caramels because they may contain undeclared hazelnuts.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said affected Moonstruck Sea Salt Caramels Tumbled in Milk Chocolate were distributed nationwide through retail stores, online orders, and direct delivery between Nov. 28, 2018 and Dec. 11, 2018.
The product is sold in an individual, resealable plastic 4 ounce bag. The product is number is 312235 and the UPC code is 7 11175 12235 9.
The product also sold in cardboard box of 8/4 oz. bags. The box has the SKU number 312235 and the UPC code 10711175122356.
The affected best by dates found on both 4 oz. bags and cardboard boxes are 11/12/2019 and 11/13/2019. The affected lot numbers are 1094276 and 1094275.
The FDA said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnuts should not consume the product because they run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
No illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.
Consumers with affected product should return it to the place of purchase for a replacement or full refund.
Anyone with questions may contact Moonstruck Chocolate Company at 1-800-557-6666 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
