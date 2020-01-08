SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A sea turtle was found dead after washing ashore north of Seaside.
The 30-pound turtle was found Tuesday at Sunset Beach. It was partially covered in sand and barnacles, and Seaside Aquarium workers believe it had been dead for some time.
Keith Chandler, general manager of the Seaside Aquarium, said current weather patterns may lead to more similar discoveries along the coastline.
“Usually when we get one, we get multiple ones. In fact it's rare to just get one. When we get one we usually get three or four; different degrees of success whether they're alive or not,” Chandler said.
Sea turtles will follow a warmer current, but then changing ocean conditions can lead to death for the fragile creatures.
“They get trapped in cold water and they can’t handle the cold water, so they get really gold and lethargic and hypothermic, and then they’re at the mercy of the wind,” Chandler said.
Eventually, those winds will blow the turtles to shore.
Anyone who sees a sea turtle on the coast is advised not to move it or even touch it, as they’re federally protected. Police or the aquarium should be contacted immediately so experts can respond to the animal, as survival rates are slim for beached sea turtles.
