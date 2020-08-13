RENTON, WA (KPTV) - While the majority of college and high school football teams are on the sidelines this fall, the NFL is one month away from the first week of the regular season.
FOX 12 caught up with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson via Zoom on Thursday.
Wilson is entering his eight campaign in Seattle. He expects this year to be unlike any other before.
"You always have to be able to adjust in this game and I think we’ve all had to adjust in some form or fashion and continue to adjust with everything going on with COVID," Wilson said.
Without the opportunity for mini camps, exhibitions games and off-season gatherings, Wilson had more time on his hands than ever before.
“This COVID thing has been very real in a lot of different ways,” Wilson said.
It was time well spent, as Wilson and his wife, Ciara, celebrated the birth of baby boy Win Harrison Wilson.
"“An unfortunate situation but one of the greatest gifts at the same time,” Wilson said. "‘Everything feels still for me right now, when I am playing, but also in life, I have just learned to really slow everything down but still go fast, but just slow everything down and that quality time too has been amazing," Wilson said.
The Seahawks will play against Atlanta in week one on Sept. 13 on FOX 12.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.