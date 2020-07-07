Search-and-rescue teams, volunteers help rescue hiker who hurt knee near Hood River

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Search-and-rescue teams, including 20 volunteers, helped rescue an injured hiker near Hood River on Saturday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was hiking east of Upper Twin Lakes with her husband on July 4 when she hurt her knee and called for help.
Rescuers found the injured hiker about 3 miles out on the Barlow Trail, and after a medical assessment, determined that she would need help getting out.
Pacific NW Search and Rescue took over and transported the woman back to the trailhead in a wheeled Stokes basket. The woman upon reaching the trailhead was released to her husband, who drover her home early Sunday morning.
Mountain Wave also assisted in the rescue effort over the weekend.
The sheriff’s office on Friday also helped rescue a missing 72-year-old hiker near Trillium Lake.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.