MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Fall is often a popular time for hikers to hit some of Oregon’s beautiful hiking trails, but as the first snow of the season falls atop the Cascades, search and rescuers are urging people to begin anticipating potentially fast-changing and hazardous winter conditions.
“The biggest thing we see in search and rescue is people just aren’t prepared,” Tait Schaffer, one of about 200 volunteers with Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, said.
For Schaffer and his team, lost hikers are a common mission. But, Schaffer says, the stakes can be much higher once fall arrives due to the added factors of colder temperatures and snow.
When hikers get lost in the winter, fresh snow can decrease the odds of being found, Schaffer explained.
“It covers all of the clues that we’d otherwise be looking for,” Schaffer said.
Schaffer offered the following tips for fall hiking:
- Check the forecast before you leave and carry warmer clothes incase temperatures drop.
- Carry a flashlight and batteries. Don’t rely on your cell phone for light – you might need all the juice it has left if you get lost.
- Bring flares or fire starters - they may be crucial if you need to keep warm.
- Bring a whistle, in case you lose your voice.
- Don’t hike alone.
Even experienced hikers have died on Mt. Hood after splitting up from friends. In October 2010, David Yaghmourian and his friend separated toward the end of their hike. Searchers said they believed Yaghmourian may have taken a wrong turn and unintentionally went higher up the mountain.
Deputies later said hypothermia contributed to Yaghmourian’s death.
Schaffer says temperatures are often colder than hikers may expect.
“You know, you go from 60 degrees – and as soon as you start getting up, then it’s cold - and so people don’t have as much clothing as they need,” Schaffer said.
And no matter where you’re hiking or when, Schaffer says it’s vital to let someone know.
“Somebody who’s going to be near a phone, knows where you’re going, what your plans are, when you’re going to be back,” Schaffer said. “And so that way, if you’re not back when expected, they know who to call and they know what to tell the authorities.”
