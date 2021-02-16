PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crews continue searching for a car that crashed off the Glenn Jackson Bridge into the Columbia River on Sunday evening.
Police received a report at 5:48 p.m. Sunday that a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 205 may have gone over the guardrail of the bridge.
Based on evidence and witness statements, investigators said it appears a driver lost control and went off the bridge between the Oregon-Washington border and Government Island. Portland Police Major Crash Team investigators believe weather-related road conditions from the winter storm were a factor in the crash.
On Tuesday, after two days of searching, police said they still had not found a vehicle or person associated with the crash.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol Unit conducted sonar scans of the Columbia River under the Glenn Jackson Bridge over “many hours.” The River Patrol Unit will continue scanning in the search for evidence.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Portland Police Officer Garrett Dow Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.