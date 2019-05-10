GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Detectives continue the search for two deadly shooting suspects four years after a man was killed in Gresham.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Erick Austin Carnegie.
Emergency crews responded to the 1800 block of Northwest 7th Place at 11:21 p.m. May 11, 2015.
A witness reported seeing Carnegie walking up to the front door of a home. Two men then approached him from behind and forced him into the home, where there was a medical marijuana growing operation.
Investigators said Carnegie was shot and killed in the home. Both suspects then immediately ran to a vehicle parked a short distance away from the home.
Detectives believe the suspects may have been in the neighborhood for some time prior to the shooting.
One suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s, light-skinned, 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, bandana covering his face and black shoes. This suspect was armed with a handgun.
The second suspect is described as a black man, unknown age, dark-skinned, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 to 170 pounds with a goatee, 2-inch Afro-style haircut. He was wearing a burgundy sweatshirt and was armed with a Taser.
A suspect sketch was created of the second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon and tipsters can remain anonymous.
