LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies continue their search for a missing climber who went missing on Mount Jefferson Friday.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said they received information about a climber who had fallen during his descent on Mt. Jefferson just after 11:30 a.m. Deputies learned the climber, Steven Vanpelt, 33, of Salem, had fallen among "extreme mountain terrain." A witness described losing sight of him after he fell several hundred feet.
Deputies requested assistance from multiple Oregon teams, including Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Deschutes Mountain Rescue, and Portland Mountain Rescue. Numerous flights have been conducted by LifeFlight and the United States Army National Guard.
The search is expected to last several days, LCSO said. The terrain is extremely dangerous, and it requires technical mountaineers to traverse the mountainside.
As of Sunday, Vanpelt remains missing due to the "terrain consisting of snow, cliffs, large boulders, crevices and rock scree."
LCSO is also being assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Oregon Emergency Management, Idanha Fire Department and Detroit Fire Department.
