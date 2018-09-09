Search continues for missing Gresham woman near Mt. Hood

The search continued Sunday for a missing hiker near Mount Hood. But the family of the hiker told FOX 12 they hope a new clue will help bring her home.
It’s still very early in the search for 55-year-old Diana Bober from Gresham, who was last heard from on Aug. 29.
Her car was found near Mount Hood Saturday, at the Zigzag Ranger Station.
“It’s certainly more helpful than having nothing,” said Diana’s sister, Alison Bober. “I mean, we flew in and, you know, there was nothing and there’s such a horrible, horrible pit in your stomach when you just don’t know.”
Alison Bober flew in from Virginia with her husband. Diana’s mother came in from Texas.
“She’s just a lovely person who is loved and beloved,” said Alison Bober.
On Sunday, the family told FOX 12 a new clue is giving them hope.
“If we can find out who found this backpack and where they found it, then that would narrow down our search area,” Alison Bober said.
Just spoke with Diana Bober’s sister. She believes this is Diana’s backpack. It was found by hikers. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/keAQfyroga— Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) September 9, 2018
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a mother and daughter duo found the backpack around Aug. 30 while hiking. They brought it to the Zigzag Ranger Station after it was closed and left it on a doorstep. It’s believed to belong to Diana Bober.
“The mother and daughter that was hiking that day, they know where it was left,” said Scott Meyers, search and rescue coordinator with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. “Right now, that’s our only clue to where she’s at.”
The sheriff’s office is asking the unknown hikers to call its tip line at 503-655-8211. They are also asking anyone to call who might’ve seen the backpack on the trail.
“Thank you so much for not just leaving it there,” said Alison Bober. “Thank you for bringing it down and I know you just didn’t think it was that important; I wouldn’t either if I was picking something up, so thank you. If you’re seeing this and you’re calling in to tell us where you found this, thank you so much.”
Diana Bober’s family describes her as full of life. They said she is an avid day hiker but isn’t known to go on night hikes or backpack.
“She’s a free spirit and independent so that of course makes it harder, because there wasn’t someone that she left word with saying this is the hike I’m going on and this is when I expect to be back,” Alison Bober said.
Diana Bober has red hair, hazel eyes and is 5’ 4”. She weighs 115 pounds.
“My mom and I and my husband, we need to find her,” said Alison Bober. “We need to find her.”
The search and rescue coordinator for the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said this is a very popular hike, but also a difficult, rough trail with lots of switch backs.
Again, if you’ve come across the backpack, please call 503-655-8211.
