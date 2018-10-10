Search crews from several counties continued the hunt Wednesday for a missing Arizona hiker on Mount Hood.
David Yaghmourian, 30, hasn’t been seen since Monday morning as he and another man were finishing up the Timberline trail around Mt. Hood.
Bad weather Monday night and much of Tuesday limited search efforts to the ground. Wednesday, the cloud layer lifted allowing searchers to look from the air using drones and a helicopter from the Oregon Air National Guard.
“We are very hopeful,” David’s father Gerry Yagmourian said.
They waited early this morning for any word that his son had been found safe.
“I am hoping that he would have enough sense to set up his tent somewhere near a trail so that it is visible to the people going by,” Yagmourian said.
Wednesday searchers looked on both the west and east sides of Timberline Lodge for any clues.
“There is a possibility maybe he just hiked past timberline and he’s at another location which is where we are going to go search and hopefully find him,” Portland Mountain Rescue searcher Erik Broms said.
The Phoenix, Arizona man was on a multi-day trip around the mountain. His hiking partner Hayden Krischbaum said they were on the last mile or so of the 40-mile journey when they separated.
“You could see the lodge from where we stopped,” Kirschbaum said.
He added Yaghmourian wanted to take a few more breaks and they agreed to meet at Timberline Lodge.
“He was in good spirits, he just wanted some extra breaks because I wasn’t feeling great and I was low on water I just wanted to get back and just sit down in the lodge,” Kirschbaum said.
Yaghmourian never showed up. Kirschbaum said he searched the lodge thinking they missed each other but could not find him.
“When I went back up the trail and didn’t see him at the spot I left him, that’s when I got concerned, came back and called it in,” Kirschbaum said.
Yaghmourian is known to be an experienced hiker with the gear to stay overnight. The concern for searchers is he may be running out of food. Kirschbaum told FOX 12 that he likely only had a little bit of breakfast food left with him when the parted ways.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
