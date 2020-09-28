COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Search and rescue crews are looking for a teenager who has been missing since Sunday afternoon after going on a hike near Mount St. Helens.
The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said at about 3 p.m., deputies responded to a missing person call near the Hummock's Trailhead off of SR-504.
Anthony Mancuso, 16, was hiking with his mom and 13-year-old sister when he left the trail to use the restroom. He hasn't been seen since.
He did not have any supplies or a cell phone with him, according to the sheriff's office.
Crews searched for Mancuso on Sunday but did not locate him. The search resumed Monday morning.
Mancuso was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with an image of the Montana skyline on it, along with black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Uhh..that's not good. That sounds like a possible cougar sitch.
