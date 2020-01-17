LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A van connected with a missing California woman has been found in Linn County.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Thursday locating Danielle Renee Bisnell, 27, of Redding, California.
She was reported missing by family and friends Dec. 31, 2019. Investigators said she is known to travel through northern California, Oregon and Nevada.
She was believed to be traveling through Linn County on her way back to Redding on Dec. 10, 2019, but she stopped communicating with people around that time.
The Redding Police Department released surveillance images of Bisnell traveling with an unknown man in a minivan.
Deputies provided an update on the case Friday. Investigators said the van was found in Linn County on Thursday. Investigators also located the man seen in the surveillance images.
After interviewing the man, deputies said he is considered a witness to Bisnell’s disappearance, however no further details were released.
Deputies said Bisnell remains missing and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Redding Police Investigations at 530-225-4200 or Shasta County Secret Witness at 530-243-2319. There is a reward up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to Bisnell’s location.
