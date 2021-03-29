CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation is searching for a plane that went missing in rural Clark County on Monday.
The WSDOT said the single-plane engine carrying two people was flying from the Tacoma Narrows Airport to Bend. The pilot was talking to air traffic control in Portland when he reported the engine was running rough, that they were unable to maintain altitude and were descending through the clouds.
The plane’s emergency beacon is not being picked up, but its last radar and voice contact at 3:47 p.m. near Yacolt gives crews a target location.
WSDOT said the area would be searched by Navy helicopter and by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
WSDOT did not release any additional information about the plane and its occupants due to the ongoing search and investigation.
