Search for missing woman in Dodson landslide now a recovery operation

DODSON, OR (KPTV) - Deputies said the search for a missing woman swept away by a landslide in Dodson is now a recovery operation.
Mud and marine rescue specialists were called out to the scene Thursday in the search for Jennifer Camus Moore, 50, of Warrendale.
Physical evidence was found, including parts and fluid from Moore’s SUV. Deputies said the exact location of her vehicle has not been pinpointed, however they believe they have narrowed down the general area.
Deputies said that manpower alone won’t be able to reach the vehicle, as it is believed to be under 15 feet of mud. Large boulders and logs are also obstacles for search crews.
Heavy machinery will be brought in to clear the mud and debris and recover Moore’s vehicle.
The case was changed from a search and rescue operation to a recovery effort Thursday, according to deputies.
Searchers were able to determine where they believe Jennifer Moore’s car came to rest. The car is estimated to be buried under 15 feet of mud & debris. Considering all factors, the mission is now a recovery. @OregonDOT will continue to remove debris in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/mz43oDCMHZ— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 15, 2021
Moore’s husband spoke briefly at a media briefing Thursday afternoon. He said their 18th anniversary is in a few days. They have two children.
Moore’s husband said she is a nurse, and when he was forced to retire early due to cancer, she took a second job. He described her as a hard worker who is loved by her friends and patients.
Deputies provided a timeline of the events that led to Moore’s vehicle being swept away around midnight Tuesday.
Moore and her husband had met for an after-work dinner date in separate vehicles. As they drove home, he was ahead of her, so he stopped and told her on the phone that he would guide her through the area known to flood in heavy rain. They were on the phone when he heard Moore begin to panic and scream, before he heard crashing noises.
He turned around and went to the area of Frontage Road, and saw the massive debris flow. He tried to search the area using the headlights of his vehicle, but he could not see his wife’s SUV.
After returning home and calling 911, Moore’s family went back to the landslide area, but realized it was too dangerous to search. Deputies, firefighters and search crews responded to the scene, utilizing spotlights, thermal imaging and drones, but no sign of Moore was found.
Moore has worked for 17 years as a nurse in the oncology unit at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Evacuation orders remain in place for the community of Dodson.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Very sad situation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.