POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The search for a missing woman on the Willamette River has switched to a recovery operation, according to Polk County deputies.
Search and rescue crews in Polk County combed through the Willamette River, looking for 37-year-old Tracy Allen of Vancouver, who disappeared on the water and has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.
The search for Allen continued early Sunday. Throughout the day, crews combed the shore, used drones plus a Coast Guard helicopter – all while scanning the river by boat – but still no signs of Allen.
After deploying every possible resource without success, Sheriff Mark Garton made the decision to change the focus of the operation to recovery, according to deputies.
Deputies say a group of friends was floating down the Willamette River just downstream from Buena Vista Park, south of Independence on Saturday afternoon.
They were floating down the river on inner tubes tied together when they encountered a natural break in the river: an island dividing the flow of water in two.
That’s where the current picked up, becoming more turbulent. Deputies say as the river narrowed, their float became harder to control.
Then, deputies say they hit an overturned tree stump and were knocked into the water.
All but Allen were able to make it to shore. She hasn’t been seen since going under.
Allen, a music teacher in Vancouver, knew how to swim, and was wearing a life jacket.
Deputies say the current in the area was quite strong, and there was also treacherous debris from trees in the area.
They say divers from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team will be deploying to the area where Allen was last seen.
Deputies suspect that although Allen was wearing a life jacket, the heavy current flowing into and around the large debris field of trees and roots was strong enough to hold her underwater, particularly if she was snagged by debris.
Deputies say while the river looks calm right by the park, just downstream it picks up considerably where it narrows.
Saturday night, one of their rescue Sea-Doos overturned twice in the current at the very spot Allen went under, making it difficult for first responders to search that area.
