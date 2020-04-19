Search suspended for kayaker who fell into Willamette River in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – The search for a man believed to have drowned in the Willamette River in Milwaukie has been suspended.
According to officials, the man disappeared near Elk Rock Island. They say he fell out of a kayak and had not resurfaced.
Crews spent days searching for him using multiple search techniques, including divers. However, they have not been able to find his body.
On Sunday, crews said they had suspended the recovery mission.
They also identified the victim as 23-year-old Saul Gallegos Ruiz of Happy Valley.
No additional information has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
