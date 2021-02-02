Search suspended for man missing in Lincoln County wilderness

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The search for a man missing in the Lincoln County wilderness has been suspended, with investigators shifting to a recovery operation when weather conditions improve in the area.
Adrian Alonzo Smith, 49, was dropped off by a friend at the Drift Creek Falls Trailhead on Jan. 19. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified when Smith did not show up to get picked up the following day.
Over the subsequent weeks, search and rescue teams covered an on-the-ground distance of 483 miles within a primary search area of about eight square miles, in weather conditions that included snow, rain and wind.
Drones, K-9s and forensic cellphone analysis were also utilized, but Smith was not found.
Deputies received a tip from the public on Jan. 26 that Smith had been seen several days earlier, and he was shirtless in the cold weather, which is a common symptom of severe hypothermia, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crews found Smith’s encampment Jan. 30 near where he was reported to have last been seen. Food, water and other supplies appeared to have been untouched since before the snowfall in the area started on Jan. 26.
Investigators determined the probability of Smith’s survival is “too low to continue sustained operations,” citing the weather and evidence in this case, including the condition of his camp.
Crews are now waiting for better weather conditions to continue the search as a recovery operation. A definite timeline has not been set, but the hope is for efforts to resume within two weeks.
Anyone with information about this case is still asked to contact Sr. Dep. Bruce McGuire at 541-270-3400 or dispatchers at 541-265-0777.
