DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The search operation for a Marion County man last known to be lost in the Douglas County wilderness has been suspended.
Jeffery Vance, 30, of Mt. Angel, was lost and separated from his friend in the area of Clearwater on Feb. 3.
Anthony Fennimore of Salem told deputies he and Vance experienced mechanical problems with their truck and they walked away from it near Toketee Falls.
Fennimore initially reported they became lost Feb. 1, but deputies were able to determine the two men were separated Feb. 3.
Fennimore made contact with people in the area Feb. 4 and they gave him a ride to Glide, where he called for help.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews, along with multiple other agencies, have been searching for Vance since that time.
Their 2008 Chevy Colorado was found near Clearwater on Feb. 6.
Heavy snowfall in the search area has hindered the search efforts, according to deputies. The search operation was suspended Saturday until conditions improve.
Vance is described as 6 feet tall and 300 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing dark blue or black Helly Hansen rain gear, a brown or gray stocking cap, a camouflage framed backpack and Georgia Boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.