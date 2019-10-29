SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The search for a 78-year-old Beaverton man who went missing while mushroom picking in Skamania County has been suspended.
Richard L. Sugai was last seen on Oct. 19.
His family had gone on a day trip to pick mushrooms on the USFS 60 Road about 10 miles north of Carson, Washington. It’s an area where his family had picked mushrooms for decades, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.
Crews began searching for Sugai on the evening of Oct. 19 when he didn’t return, with efforts continuing that Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The search was temporarily suspended last Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said another search was conducted over the weekend, but they did not locate Sugai.
Sugai's family released the following statement on Tuesday:
"While we never want to give up hope, with each passing day we believe we have been transitioning from a mission of rescue to one of recovery. We would like to take this opportunity to commend the exemplary work from the Silver Star Search and Rescue Teams, the Skamania County Sheriff's Department, the US Forest Service, and any and all other individuals involved - all of their words of encouragement and kind thoughts have been of great comfort to our Family."
Anyone who comes across additional information, or has information that they have not told deputies about, is asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff's Office at 509-427-9490.
