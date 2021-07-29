Search suspended for missing climber on Mt. Jefferson

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The search for climber who has been missing on Mount Jefferson since last week has been suspended, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 11: 30 a.m., on July 23, the sheriff's office received information about a climber, identified as Steven Van Pelt, 33, of Salem, who had fallen during his descent on the mountain. Deputies learned the climber had fallen among "extreme mountain terrain." A witness described losing sight of him after he fell several hundred feet.

The sheriff's office said resources, including six mountain rescue teams, search for Van Pelt over the last several days among the "extreme mountainous terrain with glacier drifts, falling rocks and debris." The decision to suspend the search was announced on Thursday. The sheriff's office said Van Pelt's family is aware of the decision.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Deschutes Mountain Rescue, Portland Mountain Rescue, Hood River Mountain Rescue, Oregon Emergency Management, United States Army National Guard, Air Force Reserve (304th), LifeFlight, Idanha Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Amateur Radio Emergency Services and United States Forest Service.